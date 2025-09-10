Talibon police seek leads in quarry brothers’ slay

POLICE in Talibon, Bohol have yet to identify any persons of interest in the fatal shooting of two brothers who were quarry businessmen last Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The investigation is

still ongoing.

According to Maj. Romar Labasbas, head of the Talibon Municipal Police Station, they are currently reviewing CCTV footage to get leads.

Witnesses said that four armed men alighted from a white van before shooting the victims, identified as alias Giloy, 42, and his younger brother, Witwit, 36, at their home in Barangay Tanghaligue.

After the crime, the suspects quickly fled in the white van. However, the witnesses were unable to see the vehicle’s plate number due to the fear they felt at the time.

“In this case, sir, we have not yet established our possible suspects, so for now, sir, we are looking at backtracking so that we can check or get at least the names of one of the suspects, sir,” said Labasbas.

Labasbas admitted that one of their challenges is obtaining CCTV footage, but his investigators are continuously working on it.

He appealed to residents of the town and neighboring areas to help. He asked anyone who saw the vehicle used by the suspects to report it to the police station for a swift resolution to

the case.

Labasbas also assured the public that the town of Talibon remains safe. He classified the incident as an isolated case and said people should not worry, as police have the situation under control. / AYB