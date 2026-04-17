Talisay air quality hits ‘unhealthy’ level for sensitive groups

AIR quality in parts of Metro Cebu has reached unhealthy levels for sensitive groups, with authorities looking into the cause.

Data from the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB 7) showed that as of 8 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2026, PM2.5 levels in Talisay City hit an AQI of 101, classified as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

EMB 7 spokesperson Cindylyn Pepito told the media in a message that the agency is checking the source of the elevated pollution, which may have caused the hazy conditions observed in some areas.

Residents, especially those at risk, are advised to limit outdoor activities and wear N95 masks.

Meanwhile, air quality in Toledo City remained at “good” levels, with no significant impact seen despite the unrest of Kanlaon Volcano. (CDF)