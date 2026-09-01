Cebu

Talisay air quality reaches ‘Very Unhealthy’ level amid haze

A PHOTO taken on Nov. 14, 2024, shows Metro Cebu under a blanket of haze. Without wind or rain to clear the atmosphere, a zero-dispersion effect occurs. Emissions from vehicles, road dust and industrial activity remain trapped near the ground. Data from the Talisay City monitoring station showed the Air Quality Index surged from 112 on Saturday, April 18, 2026, to 199 at 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 19. This indicates a rise in fine particulate matter (PM2.5) since Friday, April 17. /
A PHOTO taken on Nov. 14, 2024, shows Metro Cebu under a blanket of haze. Without wind or rain to clear the atmosphere, a zero-dispersion effect occurs. Emissions from vehicles, road dust and industrial activity remain trapped near the ground. Data from the Talisay City monitoring station showed the Air Quality Index surged from 112 on Saturday, April 18, 2026, to 199 at 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 19. This indicates a rise in fine particulate matter (PM2.5) since Friday, April 17. / SunStar file
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The air quality in Talisay City reached the “Very Unhealthy” level on Tuesday morning, September 1, 2026, amid hazy conditions observed in parts of Cebu.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) 7 advised the public to wear masks when going outdoors, particularly in areas experiencing hazy conditions, limit prolonged outdoor activities, and stay updated through official advisories.

Based on DENR-EMB 7’s air quality monitoring data as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Talisay station recorded an Air Quality Index of 152, classified as “Very Unhealthy.”

EMB-Central Visayas

Possible haze from forest fires in Indonesia may be contributing to the hazy conditions, while authorities continue to monitor the situation.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas recorded an ambient temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, with winds coming from the southwest. (DPC)

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