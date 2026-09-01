Talisay air quality reaches ‘Very Unhealthy’ level amid haze

The air quality in Talisay City reached the “Very Unhealthy” level on Tuesday morning, September 1, 2026, amid hazy conditions observed in parts of Cebu.
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) 7 advised the public to wear masks when going outdoors, particularly in areas experiencing hazy conditions, limit prolonged outdoor activities, and stay updated through official advisories.
Based on DENR-EMB 7’s air quality monitoring data as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Talisay station recorded an Air Quality Index of 152, classified as “Very Unhealthy.”
Possible haze from forest fires in Indonesia may be contributing to the hazy conditions, while authorities continue to monitor the situation.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas recorded an ambient temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, with winds coming from the southwest. (DPC)