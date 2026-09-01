Talisay air quality reaches ‘Very Unhealthy’ level amid haze

The air quality in Talisay City reached the “Very Unhealthy” level on Tuesday morning, September 1, 2026, amid hazy conditions observed in parts of Cebu.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) 7 advised the public to wear masks when going outdoors, particularly in areas experiencing hazy conditions, limit prolonged outdoor activities, and stay updated through official advisories.

Based on DENR-EMB 7’s air quality monitoring data as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Talisay station recorded an Air Quality Index of 152, classified as “Very Unhealthy.”