Talisay Aksyon Agad wins Rhea Gullas Cup 2024

TALISAY Aksyon Agad notched its second win in a row after defeating Sidlak Carcar, 87-76, in the basketball competition of the Rhea Gullas Cup 2024 on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024 at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

Talisay set the tone early in the game, leading by 13 after the first, 27-14. The team extended its lead to a high of 22, 61-39, before cruising to the dominant win — its second in three games.

John Mark Lasola spearheaded Talisay’s attack with 24 points, three rebounds, two assists and four steals, while Kelaiah Tapic had 10 points, four boards and two steals. Zeyth Alvarez also had 10 markers for Talisay City.

Meanwhile, Abante Minglanilla kept its perfect record intact with a 72-56 beatdown of the defending champions San Fernando Buffalos. Minglanilla raced off to a 39-21 halftime lead and never looked back in the wire-to-wire win.

JC Sanguenza had 21 points, seven assists and an impressive seven steals for Minglanilla.

Last, Naga Atong Garbo routed the Blissful Sibonga, 81-64, to move to 2-1. John Bastismo led Naga with 13 points, while Rex Albiso fired in 12 for the winning side.