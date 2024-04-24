Talisay, Balamban police station chiefs transferred

TWO police station chiefs have been transferred to other police units under the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO).

The ceremony was headed by CPPO Chief Colonel Percival Zorilla on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Lieutenant Colonel Wayne Magbanua was moved from Talisay City Police Station to the Plans and Programs Unit, and Lieutenant Colonel Joey Bicoy was reassigned from Balamban Police Station to the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company.

Lieutenant Colonels Epraem Paguyod and Julius Garcia took their places, respectively.

Percival instructed the police officers to adhere to the PNP's program, which is to maintain peace and order, in their new place of assignment. (AYB, TPT)