Talisay bank creditors urged to file claims

CREDITORS of the defunct Rural Bank of Talisay (Cebu) Inc. have been invited to submit their claims against the bank’s assets, the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) said.

According to PDIC, the creditors have until Dec. 18, 2023, to file their claims either by email, mail, or personal filing.

PDIC reminds creditors to transact only with authorized PDIC personnel.

“Creditors refer to any individual or entity with a valid claim against the assets of the closed Rural Bank of Talisay (Cebu) Inc. and include depositors whose deposits exceed the maximum deposit insurance coverage (MDIC) of P500,000,” the PDIC said in an advisory Friday, Nov. 3.

Claims filed after Dec. 18 shall be disallowed. PDIC, as the receiver, said it would notify creditors of the denial or disallowance of claims through mail.

Claims denied or disallowed by the PDIC may be filed with the liquidation court within 60 days from receipt of final notice of denial or disallowance of claim or within 20 days from the date of publication of the order setting the petition for assistance in the liquidation proceeding for the initial hearing, whichever is later.

Meanwhile, PDIC said depositors with account balances of more than the MDIC of P500,000 who have already filed claims for the insured portion of their deposits as of Dec. 18 are deemed to have filed their claims for the uninsured portion or the amount in excess of the MDIC.

PDIC said it started paying deposit insurance through Postal Money Orders (PMOs) on Oct. 17 to all depositors eligible for outright payment who maintained deposits with the closed rural bank.

Eligible for outright payment of deposit insurance are individual depositors with valid deposit balances of P100,000 and below who have no outstanding loans with the closed bank and have a complete mailing address in the bank records or updated this information through the PDIC.

PMOs amounting to P15,000 and below may be encashed either with the local post office or with the nearest branch of the Land Bank of the Philippines. Meanwhile, PMOs above P15,000 may be deposited to the depositor’s account in any local bank.

The Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas ordered the closure of the rural bank on Sept. 21 and authorized PDIC to take over the assets.

The bank is a single-unit rural bank located along Cebu South Road, Tabunok, Talisay City, Cebu. It had 3,102 deposit accounts with total deposit liabilities of P93.1 million, of which 69.4 percent, equivalent to P64.7 million, represents insured deposits, based on records as of March 31.