Talisay-based content creator on championing hometown hidden gems, giving back to the community

Talisay City is known to be the gateway to the south of Cebu and a window to southern heritage of historical beaches and ancestral homes. But Talisay is more than just the “Lechon Capital” of Cebu, it is home to many hidden gems and local stories yet to be discovered. Several mom and pop shops around the city had made waves over social media, marking Talisay City as a destination for exploring unique nooks and crannies beyond the metro.

Born and raised in Talisay City, up and coming content creator Jason Rabaya finds it his ultimate goal to champion Talisay City as a hub for local business and community-driven tourism. Content creation for Jason started as a mere pastime, something he wanted to dip his toes into for his 30th birthday. Rabaya shared that he wanted to achieve a milestone, one that is impactful.

Thus began his content creation journey that quickly became a Facebook hit, with several hundred interactions. This inspired him to do more and slowly and in under a month, he was able to build a steady stream of supporters, the majority of the demographic being from Talisay. Rabaya is a one man team, operating and learning as he goes. He sometimes asks for aid from his family whenever he needs some camera crew to help with his productions.

Rabaya shared that he developed the habit for exploring coffee shops with the influence of a friend when Typhoon Odette happened in 2021. At the time, electricity was scarce so he happened by a café that he now considers what started this whole journey.

His content has taken viewers to some of Talisay’s emerging café destinations, including Kohi Cebu in Dumlog, 88 Garden Cafe in Pooc, Gray Yard Coffee in Upper Mohon, Paharuhay in Poblacion, COOE Tribe in Lawaan and Cafe de Cudera in Nonoc.

As an up-and-coming content creator, Rabaya has one golden rule: be authentic. He aims to produce organic content that doesn’t pander to hype, ensuring that he produces videos that are interactive and not merely transactional. He shared that he refrains from posting food reviews and instead dives deeper into the story behind each establishment, enticing his viewers to support local treasures around the city. He also collaborates with the business owners he features to organize raffles, giving his followers the opportunity to win prizes and experience the establishments for themselves.

He shared that he plans to hold a feeding program by the end of the year, hopefully partnering up with local businesses around the city. He expressed his goal of giving back, tracing back to his roots of growing up in the church.

Apart from his hobby of content creation, Rabaya is a full-time senior high teacher, balancing his hectic schedule as an educator and digital creative. He expressed that with wanting to destress from his main profession, he was able to explore more outside his comfort zone and transition into content creation. He also shared how he was able to discover a different side of himself with this “kalingawan.”

Known to his students and some family members as stern and quite serious, Rabaya shared that content creation taught him to take things lightly and bask in life’s little things. What started as a simple pastime gradually became an avenue for self-expression, allowing him to showcase his humor and creativity to a wider audience.

At the heart of it all, Rabaya simply wants to share the love for his hometown, claiming that Talisay City should be placed on the map for local entrepreneurship. Its bustling hub of cafés and food spots has slowly started to interest people from the metro with the help of content creators like Rabaya that help bolster these local establishments into the limelight.

Anyone can be a content creator these days, with the accessibility of social sites. What sets apart digital creators like Jason Rabaya is their heart and penchance for using their platform to uplift others. Rabaya’s continued support for Talisay’s bolstering economy is proof of how content creation can go beyond entertainment and become a tool for community-building. By championing local businesses and hometown stories, he proves that a single platform, when used with purpose, can help create meaningful impact and inspire pride in one’s community. S