Talisay Biz leaders form Chamber of Commerce

A GROUP of visionary entrepreneurs has come together to establish the Talisay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) to be the driving force behind economic growth, advocacy and collaboration in Talisay City.

Formed in December 2023, the chamber wants to champion initiatives that promote a business-friendly environment, facilitate ease of doing business, and attract more investments to fuel the economic growth of Talisay City in partnership with Talisay’s local government unit.

In a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, TCCI president Archie Campo said the chamber’s commitment is to foster economic development and create a supportive environment for businesses of all sizes.

The group also wants to forge a healthy partnership with the Talisay City government under Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Vargas Gullas Jr.’s leadership and actively engage with government agencies and community leaders to address the needs and concerns of the business community.

TCCI now has at least a hundred members representing a diverse range of industries.

Campo, founder and chief executive officer of Campotel Technologies, added that the chamber will offer a range of services to its members, including networking events, educational programs and resources to enhance the skills and knowledge of local entrepreneurs.

The organization also plans to collaborate with other chambers and industry associations to create a network of support for businesses in Talisay City.

“Our thrust is towards creating convergence in Talisay that will enable trading and boost the local commerce,” said Campo.

As part of its initial move to introduce Talisay City, known as the “Lechon Capital of the Philippines,” to be one of the preferred business addresses in the south, TCCI mounted on Saturday, Jan. 6, its flagship project dubbed “TalisaUlog 2024,” a combination of trade fair, auto-moto show and a job fair at the Talisay City Hall grounds.

The event, which will run from Jan. 6 to 21, celebrates two upcoming events, Talisay City Charter Day on Jan. 12 and Sinulog on Jan. 21. Both will showcase Talisay City’s dynamism and Cebu’s rich heritage and culture.

The auto-moto show, the first in Talisay City, is participated in by big names in the automobile industry, such as Toyota, Honda and Ford, with automobile exclusive distributors like the Onglatco Auto Group and Stronghold Insurance.

The car show will feature vintage car collections, modified cars with music boost and an array of American car brands, among others.

Meanwhile, 10 big companies are joining the job fair while at least 50 vendors are joining the trade fair.

Campo said the event is just the beginning of the many activities they have lined up for the year to support local businesses and ignite the entrepreneurial spirit of the Talisaynons.