Talisay chamber to mount 1st Business Summit

TALISAY City is stepping up efforts to reposition itself from a bedroom community into a growing commercial hub, with the Talisay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) set to stage its first business summit on Oct. 17, 2025.

The forum, which carries the theme “Moving Beyond Survival, Rise to Greatness,” is aimed at helping local enterprises — particularly small and medium-sized firms — scale up operations and pursue long-term growth.

Talisay has more than 5,500 registered businesses, ranging from micro to large-scale enterprises, many of which continue to face challenges in sustaining operations beyond the startup phase.

“It’s easy to start a business, but sustaining and scaling it is where the real challenge lies,” said TCCI president Carl Cabusas. “We want to provide our entrepreneurs with the right platforms and linkages so they can grow together with the city.”

The business summit is being organized in coordination with the Talisay City Government, underscoring efforts to position Talisay more competitively against neighboring Cebu and Mandaue. Among the proposals being pushed by TCCI is the creation of a Talisay Investment Board that would design incentive packages for investors and set policies to attract new ventures.

Cabusas noted that Talisay’s strategic location makes it attractive for commerce, being close to the South Road Properties, Cebu’s international port, and Mactan Cebu International Airport. This accessibility strengthens the city’s potential for logistics, retail and hospitality investments. However, he also acknowledged existing limitations, such as the lack of large-scale convention and exhibition venues, which forces organizers to rely on municipal facilities for major events.

Despite these constraints, TCCI believes the city is poised for transformation. Once regarded mainly as a residential extension of Cebu City, Talisay is now seeking to reinvent itself as a destination for commerce and investment.

“The next best thing to Cebu City is Talisay,” Cabusas said. “We want to ensure that SMEs, investors, and the community rise together.” / KOC