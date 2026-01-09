Talisay chamber to step up MSME support in 2026

THE Talisay Chamber of Commerce and Industry said it will focus on strengthening micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in 2026, as it expects selective growth led by firms that invest in resilience, skills and digital readiness.

“Our outlook for 2026 is cautiously optimistic — but action-oriented,” said Carl Cabusas, president of the chamber. “Businesses with strong fundamentals and the ability to adapt will move ahead, and MSMEs will be at the center of that growth.”

Cabusas said the chamber’s priorities next year include expanding mentorship programs, business education and access to networks to help MSMEs scale, amid persistent challenges such as high power and logistics costs, limited access to capital and infrastructure gaps outside major urban centers.

He said 2025 was largely a year of recalibration for Cebu’s economy, as many firms shifted their focus from rapid expansion to sustainability and efficiency following years of disruption from inflation, climate risks and policy constraints.

“For cities like Talisay that are growth-ready but underserved, the chamber need to go beyond networking,” Cabusas said. “In 2026, we aim to be more active in advocacy, collaboration with local governments and national agencies, and practical problem-solving for our MSME members.”

The chamber said it sees 2026 as an opportunity to build more inclusive and locally grounded growth, with MSMEs playing a larger role in job creation and regional development. / KOC