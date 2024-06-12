Talisay City buy-bust nets guns, illegal drugs

SIX unlicensed firearms and illegal narcotics were confiscated from a suspected drug personality during a buy-bust carried out by the operatives of Talisay City Police Station headed by station commander Lieutenant Colonel Epream Paguyod, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City.

Police identified the suspect as a certain Evelio, a native of Barili, Cebu, but temporarily resided in Sitio Laray, Barangay San Roque, Talisay.

Taken from him were three .9mm pistols, two .38 revolvers and one .22 revolver.

Evelio also yielded three packs of substance believed to be shabu weighing 15 grams and costing P102,000 and buy-bust money.

The police conducted the operation after validating reports that Evelio was involved in selling illegal drugs.

They also received reports that the suspect frequently fired his guns in the neighborhood.

It is said that the suspect could get rid of 25 grams of shabu every week.

Evelio allegedly started his illegal drug operation in January of this year and his areas of distribution include barangays San Roque and Tabunok in Talisay City.

He reportedly accepted cash or weapons as payment for the drugs. (DVG, TPT)