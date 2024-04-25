Talisay City Fire displaces 16 families, leaving damage of P1.2 million

The fire that broke out on Wednesday afternoon, April 24, 2024, in Sitio Tugas, Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City, caused damage to at least P1.2 million worth of properties.

Sixteen houses were completely destroyed, while eight others were partially damaged by the fire that left 16 families or 74 individuals homeless.

According to Fire Officer 1 Jerome Dulauta of Talisay City Fire Station, the fire started from the house of Tita Jimenez.

Dulauta said the fire broke out at 5:47 p.m. and, after an hour, it was declared out.

Investigators are still working to determine what started the fire. (DVG, TPT)