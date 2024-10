A TOTAL of 49 families, or 199 individuals, living in the coastal area of Sitio Litmon in Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City, were ordered to evacuate on Wednesday morning, October 23, 2024, due to big waves caused by Tropical Storm Kristine, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

The affected residents are currently being housed in a covered court in their barangay. (ANV)