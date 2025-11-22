Talisay City water service ‘back to normal’ - MCWD

THE Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has successfully interconnected the damaged portion of its Jaclupan transmission line with the newly installed Watermatic-Tubig Pilipinas pipelines, restoring normal water service in Talisay City.

The interconnection covers roughly 2.6 kilometers from Barangay Jaclupan to Barangay Lagtang.

The Jaclupan transmission line, measuring 800 millimeters in diameter, was heavily damaged by flooding along the Mananga River, rendering approximately 2.6 kilometers unusable.

To expedite water service restoration, MCWD opted to discontinue use of the damaged section and coordinated with Watermatic–Tubig Pilipinas to tap into an alternate pipeline.

MCWD and Watermatic personnel continue to work on linking the Lagtang end of the pipeline to MCWD’s transmission line that feeds the Lagtang reservoirs.

Motorists are advised to expect temporary traffic disruptions in the area while work is ongoing.

The water district is targeting to resume full operations at the Jaclupan facility within the weekend, which is expected to significantly improve water availability for Talisay City residents.

Wells

Meanwhile, all Talisay City production wells, seven in Barangay Lagtang, two in Lawaan I and one in San Isidro, remain fully operational, generating about 10,000 cubic meters of water per day.

This volume is stored at the Lagtang reservoir and distributed across all barangays in Talisay City.

MCWD also reported updates from its bulk water supplier, JE Hydro in Lusaran.

Potable water supply to the Busay Reservoir was restored on Friday night, Nov. 21, 2025, while the supply line to Pit-os is scheduled to reopen Monday afternoon, Nov. 24.

Current production stands at 10,000 cubic meters per day until Nov. 30, with a planned increase to 15,000 cubic meters daily starting Dec. 1.

Full restoration to the Jaclupan facility’s target of 30,000 cubic meters per day is expected before Christmas.

Overall, MCWD said its system is now producing 234,500 cubic meters of water daily, representing 85 percent of total production capacity.

Of this, 140,500 cubic meters come from in-house city wells, while 94,000 cubic meters are supplied by bulk water providers.

MCWD thanked the public for their patience and said it will continue to provide updates as repair and restoration efforts progress. / CAV