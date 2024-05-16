Talisay City’s 17 barangays pass DILG’s good governance seal

UP TO 17 barangays in Talisay City have qualified for the Seal of Good Local Governance for Barangays (SGLGB) of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), according to Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas.

The barangays that were awarded 2023 Seal of Good Local Governance by the DILG are Bulacao, Cadulawan, Cansojong, Jaclupan, Lagtang, Lawaan I, Linao, Manipis, Mohon, Lawaan II, Lawaan III, Pooc, San Isidro, Tabunok, Tapul, Biasong and Camp IV.

Talisay City has the highest number of passing barangays, as confirmed by the DILG.

The DILG states that among the factors taken into account in the performance evaluation are exceptional practices in the areas of financial administration, emergency preparedness, peace and order maintenance, and other areas of government services.

Although the mayor is on leave, he extended his greetings to the city’s good performing barangays.

“I would like to congratulate our 17 Barangays in the city who have been awarded as the 2023 Seal of Good Local Governance for Barangays by the Department of Interior and Local Government,” Gullas said in his message posted on the social media.

In a news release on Thursday, May 16, 2024, DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said the 2023 SGLGB is a performance assessment and recognition system designed to distinguish barangays with outstanding performance across various governance areas. (ANV, TPT)