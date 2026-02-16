Talisay crash sparks DUI arrest, woman dies in separate collision

A WAITER was arrested after testing positive for alcohol in a breath analyzer test conducted by the Land Transportation Office (LTO-7), following a road crash on Monday morning, Feb. 16, 2026, in Talisay City.

According to the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA), the 20-year-old suspect was driving his motorcycle along N. Bacalso Avenue in Barangay Lawaan 1 at past 7 a.m. when he allegedly overtook a passenger bus and hit a cyclist.

CT-TODA head Jonathan Tumulak told SunStar Cebu that before the incident, the driver and his female back rider were on their way to Barangay Tabunok from Barangay Linao after a drinking session.

The impact threw the back rider off the motorcycle. She suffered a foot injury after being grazed by the side of the bus and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The cyclist sustained minor injuries and is now in stable condition.

In a video posted by CT-TODA, the suspect admitted consuming alcohol prior to driving. He said he was sending his back rider home.

Tumulak said that after the incident, the suspect was brought to the CT-TODA office for investigation. On-duty traffic enforcers and police observed that the suspect appeared to be intoxicated, prompting them to seek assistance from the LTO-7 for a breath analyzer test.

CT-TODA Head of Operations Lawyer Vince Santiago said the driver was subjected to a breath analyzer test by LTO 7 personnel, which confirmed the presence of alcohol in his system.

The authorities immediately arrested the suspect for alleged violation of Republic Act No. 10586, or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013, which penalizes motorists found driving under the influence of alcohol or dangerous drugs.

Northern Cebu

Meanwhile, a woman died and her husband was injured after their motorcycle collided with a passenger bus along the national highway in Sitio Lamac, Barangay Ilihan, Tabogon town, on Sunday morning, Feb. 15.

Authorities identified the victim as Famelyn Ysulan, a resident of Danao City. She was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital due to severe head and body injuries.

According to the Tabogon Municipal Police Station, the victim’s husband, Jerry Ilustrisimo Ysulan, 55, was driving the motorcycle when he attempted a U-turn. This placed them directly in the path of an oncoming Ceres bus operated by Vallacar Transit.

The bus driver, Ryan Sollano Pantalleon, 33, reportedly swerved to the left to avoid the collision, but the motorcycle was already in the middle of the opposite lane. The force of the impact threw both riders onto the pavement.

Responders from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office rushed the couple to the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City, where Famelyn was declared dead.

Pantalleon is currently in police custody and faces charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide. / EHP, AYB