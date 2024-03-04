Talisay dumps Carcar, Sets clash vs. Minglanilla

THE Talisay Aksyon Agad routed Sidlak Carcar, 96-70, in their winner-take-all semifinal match in the Rhea Gullas Cup 2024 last March 3, 2024 at the Talisay City Sports Complex.

Foiled by Carcar last Saturday, 83-77, to set up the rubbermatch, Talisay City left nothing to chance and got off to a 28-17 lead after the first. Talisay poured it on in the second canto, outscoring the visiting squad 32-17 to build a massive 60-32 halftime lead that held until the game’s final buzzer.

John Rasola had a spectacular game, compiling 28 points, four rebounds, three assists, and six steals. Tracy Imbong also dominated his defenders, producing 19 points, 15 rebounds, three steals, and four blocked shots.

Kristian Alejandro also shone for Talisay City with 18 points, four boards, three assists, and four steals.

Talisay City will face off against Abante Minglanilla in the best-of-three finals. Abante Minglanilla slipped past Naga Atong Garbo, 62-59, in the semis last Saturday.

Zeke Gilbuena topscored for Minglanilla with 13 points, while JC Rex Sanguenza had 12 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five steals. Christian Amaba had 11 markers and eight rebounds. / JNP