Talisay exacts payback vs. Mingla

AKSIYON Agad Talisay City showcased its determination to reclaim the title as it frustrated defending champion Abante Minglanilla, 82-74, in the 2025 Rhea Gullas Cup basketball tournament at the Talisay City Sports Complex on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025.

Fueled by the cheers of its strong hometown supporters, Talisay City, under coach Ronald Bucao, surged early and quickly posted a double-digit 28-17 lead in the first quarter.

Arvinji Paras, John Nino Batiloy, Robin Bequilla, and Kert Fedelis led the team in the scoring.

Paras chalked up 16 points, four steals, and three assists, while Batiloy contributed 13 points and five rebounds.

Bequilla and Fedelis also scored in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Aksiyon Agad, which erected its biggest lead at 21 points, 69-48.

For Abante Minglanilla, Cy Emmanuel Tamarra led all scorers with 20 points, while Khranz John Mendaros added 15.

Talisay City dominated inside the paint (46-38) and capitalized on second-chance opportunities (26-12). They closed the third quarter ahead, 71-54, Talisay and continued their onslaught until the final buzzer.

The win was especially sweet for Talisay, which lost to Minglanilla in last year’s best-of-three finals series, 2-1.

In the opening game, the San Fernando Buffalos held off a late rally by Naga Atong Garbo to secure a narrow 78-75 victory.

The Buffalos maintained a steady 10-point lead through the first three quarters and carried a 64-56 advantage into the fourth.

However, a 12-4 rally by Naga midway through the final period tied the ballgame at 68-all, posing a serious threat to San Fernando.

Jab Laurence Saz and Jarmaine Suan, who both finished with 17 points, stepped up on both ends of the floor to help the Buffalos regain control and seal the win.

John Rey Dangcal and Matthew Alia also contributed 15 and 10 points, respectively, for San Fernando.

Reche Navales led the Naga with 20 points, followed by Earol Sasan with 13, and Nino Denver Waskin with 10. / JBM