TALISAY City and host City of Naga disposed of their respective opponents at the start of the South Division Sweet 16 to book quarterfinal tickets in the Cebu Governor’s Cup 18-Under basketball tournament on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at the Enan Chiong Activity Center.

Two-time Governor’s Cup champion Talisay City turned back Moalboal, 67-61, while Naga survived a late scare from Carcar to carve out a thrilling 91-86 victory.

​With their wins, the two squads will square off in an action-packed South Division quarterfinal match. Organizers said the venue for the next round will be announced later this week.

​Carl Jacob Cortes spearheaded Talisay with 17 points, while Deron Abapo chipped in 10.

​Stifling defense proved to be Talisay’s deadliest weapon, as it tallied 19 steals and forced Moalboal into 32 turnovers.

​Klent Michael Sabac led Moalboal with 20 points, while Chris Zedrick Er-er and Emmanuel Silgas added 16 and 10 markers, respectively.

​In the other game, Jack Ely Asildo erupted for 32 points to propel Naga to the nail-biting win. He also had 13 rebounds, four steals, three assists, and a block to earn Best Player of the Game honors.

​Vince Ahron Alfanta backed Asildo with 15 points, while Kylle Adrian Mendoza and Cliff Andri Luna contributed 14 and 10 points, respectively, for Naga.

​Kurt Patrick Tampos paced Carcar with 18 points, followed by Edmart Jhon Alesna with 14 and Vincent Alburo with 11. / JBM