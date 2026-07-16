Talisay police await DNA results on severed head case

THE Talisay City Police Station is awaiting DNA test results to confirm if a severed head found in the city belongs to a missing woman.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Homobuno Sayon, chief of the Talisay City Police, said personnel from the PNP Provincial Forensic Unit have already collected samples from the family member of the missing caregiver for DNA comparison.

Sayon added that the forensic unit did not provide a specific timeline for the release of the DNA results, as the examination will be conducted at their headquarters in Camp Crame.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Forensic Unit 7 in Central Visayas does not have the capability to conduct DNA examinations because only skeletal remains were found from the severed head discovered in Barangay Cansojong.

An advanced machine is needed to analyze the remains.

“Our forensic unit informed us that they have already obtained a bone sample to be used as a specimen for comparison to determine if the two will match. The sample will be brought today to the National Forensic Unit of the PNP because their regional office does not have the capability to conduct DNA testing,” Sayon said in Cebuano.

He also denied reports that a body was found several meters away from where the severed head was discovered last week.

According to the investigation, no headless body has been found, and authorities also have no information on where the claim originated. (AYB)