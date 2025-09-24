Talisay retakes diadem

AKSIYON Agad Talisay City reclaimed the Gullas Cup championship after toppling defending champion Abante Minglanilla, 93-80, in Game 3 of the best-of-three finals on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, at the Talisay City Sports Complex.

This came despite the sudden loss of one of Talisay’s key players, who was injured in its Game 2 loss to Minglanilla.

Talisay City head coach Ronald Bucao described the win as a “sweet victory.” It was also his first Gullas Cup championship in just his second year as head coach.

“It’s such a sweet and fulfilling victory despite all the struggles and trials, especially in Game 2 when one of my trusted players, (John Nino) Batiloy, was injured. Still, we were able to win the championship,” the 38-year-old Bucao, a former point guard for the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, said in mixed Cebuano and English.

The first three quarters were intense and closely contested, with both teams taking turns in the lead. Talisay held a slim 67–66 advantage at the end of the third quarter.

At the start of the fourth period, Talisay launched a 13–3 rally sparked by a three-pointer from Arvinji Paras and free throws from Aaron Peñaflor.

Minutes later, Kristian Alejandro sank two three-pointers to push Talisay ahead, 80–69, with 5:13 left, giving the Talisaynons the needed momentum to secure the victory.

“We adjusted our defense. For the first three quarters, we used a zone defense, but in the fourth quarter I shifted to man-to-man, and Minglanilla wasn’t able to adjust. That’s how we were able to break away,” Bucao explained.

The victory marked Talisay City’s 12th championship since the league was founded.

“I’m truly overwhelmed because at last, the crown is back in Talisay. But we couldn’t have done this without God’s providence. I’m very grateful to Mayor Samsam (Gullas) and the city council for their unwavering support of the team,” Bucao said.

He also expressed deep gratitude to his capable assistant coaches: Jury Violango, Arvie Cabañero, Ajie Villaver, Johncle Molero, Ricky Labajo, Juntay Bardilas, and Emerson Reyes.

Bucao likewise extended heartfelt thanks to all the people of Talisay who supported and cheered for them throughout the tournament.

“This victory is for all Talisaynons,” Bucao declared.

Kert Fedelis led Talisay with 24 points, while Alejandrino added 20. Ruben Bequilla also had a great game, scoring a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Arvinji Paras chipped in 12 points.

For Minglanilla, Benedick Alforque led with 23 points, followed by Lance Kendrew Salma with 18, and Gevy Eredera with with 14 markers.