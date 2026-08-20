Talisay road deaths hit 16 from January to August 2026

ROAD accidents in Talisay City resulted in 16 deaths from January to August 2026, surpassing the 12 fatalities recorded in 2025, prompting local authorities to strengthen road safety measures amid a surge in vehicular accident cases.

"Alarming ang problema sa traffic sa Talisay tungod kay gikan sa buwan sa Enero hangtod na karong adlawa nga bulan sa Agosto, mitala nata og 16 ka mga patay," City of Talisay-Traffic Operation and Development Authority (CT-TODA) Head Jonathan Tumulak said.

A total of 1,668 vehicles were involved in road traffic accidents recorded during this period, indicating multiple collisions between vehicles.

Private vehicles accounted for 700 cases, making them the most frequently involved vehicle type in recorded accidents.

"Reckless driving is the leading cause of these road accidents in Talisay City because many motorists fail to observe traffic laws and practice defensive driving,” said Tumulak.

Common reckless driving violations include overspeeding, improper overtaking, disregarding traffic signs and signals, driving while distracted, sudden lane changes, tailgating, driving under the influence of alcohol, and failing to yield the right-of-way.

Tumulak added that these violations can significantly reduce a driver's ability to react quickly and safely to unexpected situations, increasing the risk of road crashes that may involve other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, and roadside property.

South Road Properties (SRP) corridor and its connecting intersections within Talisay City currently have the highest number of road traffic accidents.

According to CT-TODA, this is due to the high volume of vehicles, higher travel speeds, major intersections, and other contributing factors, resulting in the number of accidents recorded in the area.

CT-TODA manages multiple obstacles in enforcing traffic regulations and preventing road accidents in Talisay City, including driver behavior, increasing traffic volume, limited manpower and resources, public compliance, road and infrastructure concerns, and multi-agency coordination.

"Despite these challenges, CT-TODA remains committed to improving road safety through consistent traffic enforcement, public education, traffic management, and close coordination with partner agencies," Tumulak said.

CT-TODA implements comprehensive road safety programs to reduce and prevent road traffic accidents, improve road conditions, and enhance the transportation system. These initiatives include traffic management, educating drivers and pedestrians, coordination with other government agencies, and continuous monitoring and data analysis.

“Our advice to motorists and pedestrians is simple: Always obey traffic laws, stay alert, and respect one another. Motorists should avoid speeding, distracted driving, and reckless behavior, while pedestrians should use designated crossings and follow traffic signals,” Tumulak reminded. (Cristian James B. Repuela, Junior Journo)