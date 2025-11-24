Talisay scraps big events, channels budget to typhoon recovery

TALISAY City will forego several major events, including its 2025 Christmas program, participation in the Sinulog 2026 contest, and the 2026 Charter Day concert, to divert funds toward rebuilding communities heavily damaged by Typhoon Tino.

This was announced by Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas, who said the decision was reached last week after assessing the extent of the damage in several barangays that were hit hardest by the storm.

While the city will still put up a Christmas tree and a Belen at the city hall grounds, he said this year’s decorations will be simpler compared to previous celebrations.

“Dili sa gyud ta mag-focus og panindot sa atong Christmas program,” he said. “We will still put up symbols of hope, but this is not the time for lavish displays. Mas kinahanglan nato nga mutabang sa mga lugar nga na-washout sa bagyong Tino.”

He added that the budget originally intended for the Christmas program, the Sinulog participation, and the Charter Day concert will instead be used to support rehabilitation and recovery efforts.

Many Talisaynons are still in need of assistance, he noted.

Gullas also recalled that the city made similar adjustments during its recent fiesta, limiting entertainment activities so it could extend help to typhoon-hit LGUs in northern Cebu.

“Ang savings nato ani, ato e gasto sa atong own rehab and recovery,” he said. (CAV)