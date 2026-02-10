Talisay students trek a dangerous path

STUDENTS in Talisay City, southern Cebu faced a dangerous trek home along a steep mountainside on Monday, February 9, 2026, after heavy rains made their usual river crossing impassable without a bridge.

A viral video showed adults helping students navigate a makeshift path in Barangay Camp 4. The area's hanging bridge was destroyed by Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) on November 4, 2025. Recent rains forced residents to find a new way across the river.

The viral video

Resident Rose Abarias recorded video of the students around 5 p.m. on Monday. It showed adults using shovels to stabilize the soil while uniformed students carefully walked along the steep slope. Abarias explained that the community worked together to create the temporary route so children could return home safely.

“Nagtinabangay sila, gibutangan nila og agianan para makaagi ang mga studyante (They helped one another and set up a pathway so the students could pass through),” Abarias said in the video.

The root cause

The hanging bridge in the area was destroyed by Typhoon Tino. Students usually cross the shallow river during calm weather, but a shear line brought heavy rains this week. The rising water level forced residents to carve out the risky path on the mountainside.

Government response

Barangay Camp 4 officials confirmed the bridge damage and asked for patience regarding the repair timeline. They said government procedures must be followed before reconstruction can start. Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr., for his part, also addressed the issue immediately after receiving messages about the video.

“Daghan kaayo ko og nadawat nga messages kabahin sa nag-viral nga video niadtong mga students sa Camp 4 (I received a lot of messages regarding the viral video of the students from Camp 4),” Gullas wrote on his Facebook page Tuesday, February 10.

Immediate safety measures

Gullas ordered the immediate closure of the dangerous path to ensure student safety. A village watchman, or tanod, now guards the area to prevent anyone from using the route. The mayor also instructed the school principal to suspend classes or shift to modular learning during bad weather.

“Dili na paagian ang maong agianan aron masecure ang safety sa atong mga estudyante ug residente (The pathway will no longer be used to ensure the safety of our students and residents),” Gullas said.

The City Government pledged to fast-track the bridge reconstruction once the bidding process concludes. Construction is scheduled to begin during the summer months when the river conditions are safer for workers. / CDF