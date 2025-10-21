Talisay Summit: Scaling Up MSMEs

TALISAY City hosted its inaugural Business Summit, themed “Moving Beyond Survival, Rising to Greatness,” on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in collaboration with the Talisay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) and the City Government.

The event seeks to empower local micro, small to medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) by assisting them in scaling operations and fostering growth. Over 5,500 registered businesses, ranging from micro to large scale, currently struggle to maintain operations beyond the startup phase in the city.

“This summit is more than just a gathering,” said TCCI president Macario Cabusas II. “It is a statement of unity. It shows that when the government and business are put together, great things can happen.”

Cabusas also said that their shared goals with the Talisay Government focus on transforming Talisay into a growing city and a hub for business and opportunities in the South. This ambition follows a successful year for the local economy.

Chief Economic Development Specialist for the Department of Economic Development (Dep-Dev) 7, Neil Andrew Menjares, reported that Talisay City generated P313 million in business tax revenue in 2024, an increase from the P271 million collected in 2023.

Also at the summit, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) showcased programs established to support MSMEs, which the agency reports account for 99.5 percent of the economy.

Five-point agenda

Jason Sialana, a business counselor at the DTI Negosyo Center, outlined the secretary’s five-point agenda for MSME development, which includes digitization and artificial intelligence, diversification, funding, franchising, and mentoring and learning.

Sialana highlighted a program based on Republic Act 9178, the Barangay Micro Business Enterprises Act of 2002. This act offers incentives including income tax exemption, minimum wage exemption, a special credit window, and business development services. Individuals can inquire and register for these MSME-specific programs on the DTI website, Sialana stated.

The Summit’s early sessions focused on giving small and medium enterprises (SMEs) tools for growth. PLDT Enterprise’s Jinky Francisco discussed digital adaptation and AI, specifically exploring how to use artificial intelligence on social platforms to enhance customer experience. Metrobank’s Adolfo Laudit III, addressed financial products, presenting SMEs with accessible options like loans, credit facilities, and digital finance solutions.

Emphasizing the importance of responsible financial management, the third session focused on transparency and prudent resource allocation. Lawyers Sydrick and Genevieve Deiparine led the presentation, teaching participants how to earn stakeholders’ trust and ensure long-term success in a rapidly changing economy.

“You just have to be honest in dealing with all your stakeholders in your businesses. In that way, we can create our business image, our business reputation for free,” said Sydrick Deiparine.

The summit highlighted the journey of Carlo Alex Lopez, the founder of Uncle Brew Prime. His story explored how he transformed a small startup into a burgeoning homegrown brand, demonstrating that passion, resilience, and innovation can lead to success in business.

Terence Padrique, the founder of Lemon Co., shared his belief that consistency, creativity, and hard work can transform challenges into opportunities, allowing simple ideas to evolve into a thriving brand.

City officials, TCCI members, entrepreneurs, and various business sector representatives attended the 1st Talisay Business Summit, marking the start of a joint push to boost the city’s economic profile. / Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R Intern