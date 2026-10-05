Talisay summit to boost MSMEs

MICRO, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Talisay City are set to gain access to markets, financing and business support that could help them navigate economic uncertainty.

The three-day Talisay City Business Summit and Trade Expo slated on Oct. 26-28, 2026, will bring together entrepreneurs, government agencies, financial institutions and other business support groups to help local enterprises address challenges and identify opportunities for growth amid changing market conditions.

Anchored on the theme “Beyond Our Borders: Bringing the Best of Talisay to the Metropolitan Stage,” the summit seeks to expand the market reach of Talisay businesses by connecting them with consumers and potential partners across Metro Cebu.

Carl Cabusas, president of the Talisay City Chamber of Commerce, Trade and Industry Inc., said the event builds on last year’s inaugural summit and reflects the need for sustained support for MSMEs.

“All of this is to support the MSMEs in Talisay,” Cabusas said. “One day is no longer enough.”

The summit will provide businesses with a platform to showcase their products and services, connect with potential markets and discuss challenges affecting their operations.

The Talisay Trade Expo will open on Oct. 26 at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu Atrium, giving local enterprises exposure to

consumers and potential business partners from Cebu City and other parts of Metro Cebu.

Cabusas said bringing the expo outside Talisay is intended to widen the market reach of local businesses.

The first day will feature Tourism and Investment Day, focusing on Talisay’s heritage, culinary identity and potential for tourism development.

Talisay Chamber board of trustee Angel Caesar Farrarons said the city should develop a distinct economic identity within Metro Cebu.

“Talisay cannot be like Cebu City,” Farrarons said. “We have our own identity and we can be a catalyst.”

The second day will focus on business and urban development, including Talisay’s role in Metropolitan Cebu. Discussions will cover the investment climate, business permitting, zoning, sanitary and occupancy requirements and fire safety regulations.

An economic outlook will also provide businesses with a view of current Philippine economic conditions, including risks and opportunities.

The event will also focus on MSME enablement and business scaling, connecting entrepreneurs with government programs and private-sector support involving financing, digitalization and market expansion.

The chamber also sees opportunities for Talisay to work with business groups in Mandaue, Mactan and Cebu City to share resources, skills and expertise. / KOC