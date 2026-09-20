Talisay suspends public school classes amid unhealthy air quality

FACE-TO-FACE classes in all public schools in Talisay City, Cebu are suspended on Monday, September 21, 2026, after air quality in the city remained at an “acutely unhealthy” level.

Talisay Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. said in a Facebook post on Sunday, September 20, that he decided to impose the suspension as a precaution to reduce students’ exposure to unhealthy air.

Classes in private schools and Talisay City College will not be automatically suspended. Their respective administrations will decide whether to continue or suspend face-to-face classes based on the air quality and the health and safety of students and personnel.

The mayor said the decision to suspend classes was made despite concerns that some students could still spend time outdoors while schools are closed.

“I feel uneasy when we suspend classes because of the air quality, but the children still go around and play outside,” Gullas said in Cebuano.

The mayor said students could have less exposure to unhealthy air if they remained indoors at school, where their outdoor activities could be better controlled.

“If the air quality reading were a little lower, I would seriously consider keeping classes open for that reason,” he said.

However, Gullas said the current air quality level was high enough to warrant precautionary measures.

The mayor urged parents to keep children indoors as much as possible while classes are suspended and said the suspension should not be treated as an opportunity for children to spend more time outdoors.

The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) advisory for acutely unhealthy air quality recommends limiting outdoor exertion. People with heart or respiratory conditions are advised to remain indoors as much as possible.

Gullas also advised residents to use indoor gyms or courts if they want to exercise or play sports while air quality remains unhealthy.

The City Government, he said, will continue coordinating with the EMB and monitoring air quality. Further updates will be issued once conditions improve. (SunStar Cebu)