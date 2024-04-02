Talisay traffic chief urges caution in online vehicle purchases after stolen motorbike incident

CITY of Talisay Traffic Operation Development Authority (CT-Toda) chief Jonathan “Joy” Tumulak reminded the public to be cautious in purchasing second-hand vehicles in online retailers, especially in light of the stolen motorbike incident in Talisay Cebu on March 26.

In a recent SunStar Beyond the Headlines episode, Tumulak disclosed an incident involving a stolen motorcycle that had been sold online. The vehicle was traced by the authorities to an impoundment facility after the driver, who did not have a license, ignored traffic signs.

Tumulak said that upon the driver's attempt to reclaim the motorbike, discrepancies emerged in ownership details, with the registered name differing from the individual claiming it.

“Unya kagahapon, mibalik ang kining nag-drive sa maong motor, unya iya unta i-claim ang motor. Unya naa man tay process diha nga di gyud mi mo-release og dili mao ang nakapangalan dinha. Sa iyang OR/CR (Official Receipt or Certificate of Registration), lahi ang ngalan nga nakamention, hinungdan nga among gisuki suki, ingon siya iya daw pinalit,” Tumulak said.

(Then yesterday, the person who drove that motorcycle returned, intending to claim the motorcycle. However, we have a process there where we won't release it unless the name on the documents matches. In his OR/CR, a different name is mentioned, which is why we investigated thoroughly, as he claimed he had bought it.)

After more investigation and scrutiny on social media, it was revealed that the motorbike was stolen.

Netizens were also able to point out that the stolen motorbike was listed for sale and sold. However, the seller's fake documents were exposed, leading to his identification and the recovery of the stolen vehicle.

The legal owner presented documented evidence, including the original OR/CR and police report from Mandaue Station 2, establishing ownership.

Tumulak highlighted the process for reclaiming impounded vehicles, emphasizing the importance of following official procedures and presenting valid documentation.

Unclaimed vehicles will be up for auction with strict protocols in place to ensure rightful ownership transfers. (Ma. Anna L. Primero, BiPSU intern)