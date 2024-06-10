Talks of returning MCWD-owned building ‘premature’

ACTING Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has clarified that there is no written agreement regarding the return of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD)-owned building being used as a satellite office by the Cebu City Government.

On Sunday, June 9, 2024, MCWD chairman Jose Daluz III told SunStar Cebu that he had a talk with Garcia and both agreed that the property should be returned to the water district.

However, in a press conference on Monday, June 10, Garcia said “nothing is final unless it is written in stone.”

Garcia said he is still in the process of negotiating with Daluz.

“The report that came out for me was still premature. It’s not final until it’s on paper,” he said in Cebuano.

He said there are more than 10 offices at the MCWD-owned building.

He pointed out that the City already spent a lot of money to renovate the building.

He said he already called for a review of the contract with the MCWD, adding that the City Legal Office is negotiating with the MCWD’s legal office.

Garcia said the City does not have available facilities to put the occupants of the satellite office in case they evacuate the MCWD-owned building.

“Frankly saying they have nowhere to go to,” he said in Cebuano.

He said the long-term solution will be to transfer City Hall to the South Road Properties and convert the existing building into a museum and archive center.

He said the City is open to a public-private partnership for the project.

“They can construct the building for the City Government of Cebu unya (then) they will construct another buildings. Tukod ba sila’g (They can erect) malls or offices nga ila paabangan (for lease) then they will give us the building for free with maybe 30, 40, or 50 years contract,” Garcia said. / AML