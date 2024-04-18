Talks ongoing for UN Avenue roundabout expansion

IN ORDER to enhance the implementation of the proposed roundabout system on UN Avenue in Mandaue City, right at the base of the Marcelo Fernan Bridge, Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia is still in communication with interested parties.

According to Capitol’s online news portal Sugbo News, the talks are going well, with concerned lot owners already on board with the proposed expansion despite the possible impact on their homes.

Inspired by the Fuente rotunda's success in Cebu City, the governor is working with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to duplicate the rotunda's functionality and efficiency.

A blueprint that detailed the roundabout's necessary circumference was shown during the meeting on Wednesday, April 17.

The roundabout's size is comparable to Fuente Rotunda, whose lot is reportedly owned by the Capitol.

The suggested expansion shows a dedication to ensuring the success of this traffic solution, even after the initial setback that happened on Sunday, April 14, when the simulation was done.

To put this vital traffic solution into effect, stakeholders are attempting to finish the expansion of UN Avenue–DM Cortes Street intersection.

There is still talk going on.

Present during the meeting were key DPWH officials, owners of affected lots, and representatives from utility and telecommunications companies. (TPT WITH PR)