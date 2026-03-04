Tamaraws overcome Blue Eagles to keep unbeaten record

MIKKO Espartero and Lirick Mendoza led Far Eastern University to a hard-fought 23-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-19 victory over Ateneo de Manila University to remain unbeaten in the UAAP Season 88 men’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday afternoon, March 4, 2026, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Espartero delivered an all-around performance with 21 points on 19 attacks, 20 excellent receptions, and three digs, while Mendoza added 15 points on nine attacks and six blocks. The Tamaraws overcame a first-set stumble to secure their fifth consecutive win in as many games.

The victory allowed FEU to retain first place with a perfect 5-0 record, ahead of defending champion National University (4-1) — which earlier swept the University of the East 25-20, 25-13, 25-20 — and idle University of Santo Tomas (3-1).

A narrow second-set win fueled the Tamaraws’ dominant third set, where they raced to an early 16-8 lead before ultimately taking a 2-1 sets advantage, powered by three consecutive blocks from Espartero and Mendoza.

The momentum carried into the fourth frame, with a backrow hit by Espartero, an attack from Dryx Saavedra, and a block from Amet Bituin giving FEU a comfortable 14-7 lead.

Ateneo trimmed the deficit to 15-11, but FEU quickly regained control, as a backrow hit from Espartero and two points from Saavedra — built on a block and a game-winning off-the-block hit — helped preserve their perfect record.

Saavedra finished with 12 points on 10 attacks and six digs, while Absin contributed 11 points off the bench on eight attacks and three blocks. Bituin added nine points on seven attacks, along with six receptions and two digs.

Team captain Ariel Cacao orchestrated the offense with 30 excellent sets and three points, while Vennie Ceballos anchored the defense with 18 excellent receptions and

nine digs.

On the other hand, Ateneo fell to solo fifth place with a 2-3 record. Nigerian wing spiker Aimar Okeke led the Blue Eagles with 18 points, 19 excellent receptions, and three digs. Jian Salarzon added 12 points on nine attacks and three blocks, complemented by 20 excellent receptions.

Rookie middle blocker Rodge Alejos contributed 12 points on nine attacks and three blocks, while Brian Castro had nine points on eight attacks and one block. Enzo Gutierrez delivered 22 excellent sets, and graduating libero Lance de Castro recorded 13 excellent receptions and six digs.

FEU aims to extend its unbeaten streak against the University of the Philippines, while Ateneo seeks a bounce-back victory versus NU. Both matches are scheduled for Sunday, March 8, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. / SPORTS RADIO 918