Tamayo focuses on helping Gilas

AFTER getting released by the Ryukyu Golden Kings in the B.League, talented Cebuano big man Carl Tamayo is focusing all his energy on helping the Gilas Pilipinas men’s national basketball team in their stint in the 2025 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers, with matches against Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei.

The former University of the Philippines star had asked and was granted a release by Ryukyu earlier this year. Now, the 6-foot-8 forward is back again to don the Philippines’ jersey and do whatever is asked of him by Gilas head coach Tim Cone.

“It doesn’t matter what happened to my career, whatever occurred. I’m here to help the team,” Tamayo was quoted as saying in a report on Tiebreaker Times.

“Whatever happens, whatever my role is, that’s my goal. I’m just grateful to be here, be part of Gilas,” Tamayo said.

Tamayo expressed his gratitude for sharing the court with some of the best veterans in Philippine basketball, including LA Tenorio, Japeth Aguilar and naturalized Filipino Justin Brownlee. He mentioned that he is absorbing all the information his teammates have been sharing, whether it’s tips on executing Coach Tim Cone’s game plan or conducting oneself off the floor.

“Kuya LA, Justin and Kuya Japeth probably know Coach Tim’s system well. They are teaching us how to execute. And the lifestyle in the pros, how to take care of yourself, your body,” said Tamayo.

“The biggest thing they tell us is how to take care of ourselves and be professional wherever we go,” he continued.