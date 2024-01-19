Tamayo, Ryukyu part ways

CEBUANO basketball star Carl Tamayo has asked to be released from his current B.League team, the Ryukyu Golden Kings.

The versatile 6-foot-8 forward is looking to “explore new horizons… to showcase his skills and make a more significant contribution to another team,” as per Virtual Playground.

The Golden Kings, meantime, granted his release on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

“We believe that finding a team where Carl can maximize his potential and make a substantial impact is in his best interest,” said Tamayo’s management team in a statement.

Tamayo averaged 3.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 12.5 minutes for 20-9 Ryukyu, which sits atop the Western Division.

With this latest move, he’s determined to re-establish himself as a key contributor, just like he was when he helped the University of the Philippines win its first championship since 1986 and aided Gilas Pilipinas in its journey toward the Fiba World Cup 2023.

Nonetheless, the 22-year-old remains thankful to the Okinawa-based squad that first gave him a shot at the Japanese league.

“As I bid farewell to the Ryukyu Golden Kings, I want to express my deepest gratitude to each and every fan who has been with me on this incredible journey. Your unwavering support has meant the world for me,” he said.

“Though my time with the team may be ending, your support will forever be etched in my heart. Thank you for making my time with the Ryukyu Golden Kings truly unforgettable,” he said.