Tambalque, Gotiong shine in Junior PH Golf Tour Visayas leg

PATRICK Tambalque and Dominique Gotiong won their respective divisions in the 16-18 age category of the ICTSI Junior Philippine Golf Tour Visayas Series at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club in Murcia, Negros Occidental on Thursday.

Tambalque scored an even-par 70 to post a six-stroke victory on a seven-over 287 total.

“Overall, I played very good, made birdies I didn’t expect,” said the 16-year-old Tambalque.

Simon Wahing placed third with a 73 for a 293, followed by John Paul Oro, who had a 76 for a total of 298.

Gotiong, on the other hand, debuted on the Tour with an 86 for a total of 331, finishing 18 strokes ahead of Iloilo leg winner Rhiena Sinfuego, who scored a 349 after an 87. Breanna Rojas shot a 99 and placed third with a 400.

“I played really bad because I was tired. But I’m proud of what I did because I tried my best even though I wasn’t feeling well,” said the 16-year-old Gotiong, who thanked her parents, especially her father. “He helped me a lot with my game and he’s my biggest supporter.”

Other winners were Tiffany Bernardino and Nyito Tiongko (13-15), Zuri Bagaloyos and Race Manhit (10-12), and Eliana Mendoza and Kvan Alburo (8-9). / PNA