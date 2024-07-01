Cebu

Tambalque, Gotiong shine in Junior PH Golf Tour Visayas leg

Tambalque, Gotiong shine in Junior PH Golf Tour Visayas leg
SunStar Golf

PATRICK Tambalque and Dominique Gotiong won their respective divisions in the 16-18 age category of the ICTSI Junior Philippine Golf Tour Visayas Series at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club in Murcia, Negros Occidental on Thursday.

Tambalque scored an even-par 70 to post a six-stroke victory on a seven-over 287 total.

“Overall, I played very good, made birdies I didn’t expect,” said the 16-year-old Tambalque.

Simon Wahing placed third with a 73 for a 293, followed by John Paul Oro, who had a 76 for a total of 298.

Gotiong, on the other hand, debuted on the Tour with an 86 for a total of 331, finishing 18 strokes ahead of Iloilo leg winner Rhiena Sinfuego, who scored a 349 after an 87. Breanna Rojas shot a 99 and placed third with a 400.

“I played really bad because I was tired. But I’m proud of what I did because I tried my best even though I wasn’t feeling well,” said the 16-year-old Gotiong, who thanked her parents, especially her father. “He helped me a lot with my game and he’s my biggest supporter.”

Other winners were Tiffany Bernardino and Nyito Tiongko (13-15), Zuri Bagaloyos and Race Manhit (10-12), and Eliana Mendoza and Kvan Alburo (8-9). / PNA

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph