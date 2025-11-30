Tampered weighing scales seized in Lapu-Lapu City

INSPECTORS at the Lapu-Lapu City Public Market in Barangay Poblacion confiscated four tampered weighing scales last week after finding vendors using inaccurate devices that shortchanged customers.

Market Administrator Ma. Elena Caballes said that three defective scales were seized during an inspection Monday, Nov. 24, and another was taken during a follow-up check Wednesday, Nov. 26.

Three of the implicated vendors were from the fish section and one from the meat section.

Caballes said the intensified checks followed a viral video of a shopper complaining about being shortchanged. She said all confiscated scales will be removed from service. Under the city ordinance, first-time offenders who manipulate weighing scales may face a P500 fine and possible imprisonment for intentional or fraudulent alterations.

Caballes warned shoppers to stay alert for tampered devices or heavier plates and said daily random inspections may begin at the Poblacion market and its satellite markets as the Christmas shopping season approaches. / DPC