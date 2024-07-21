TAN-LED Alliance Global earmarks P75 billion for 2024 capital expenditure

ALLIANCE Global Group is allocating capital expenditure (capex) this year of P75 billion, an increase of 19 percent from its actual spending of P63 billion in 2023.

The bulk of group capex, or about P55 billion, will be allocated for Megaworld, which intends to expand its real estate portfolio to 35 townships this year with the launch of new developments, mostly outside of Metro Manila.

Another P10 billion will be used by Travellers International for its ongoing expansion projects, mainly within its Newport World Resorts complex in Pasay City. Emperador will utilize P6.5 billion for the ongoing expansion of its whisky operations under Whyte and Mackay.

The company is set to double the production capacity of the Dalmore Distillery before the end of the year.

The balance will be spent on the continued expansion of the McDonald’s store network throughout the country to bring its total number of stores to 800 this year. / PR