Tan resigns amid BAC probe

CITY Administrator Albert Tan has resigned weeks after stepping aside amid an investigation into complaints involving the city’s Bids and Awards Committee (BAC), Mayor Nestor Archival said Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026.

Archival confirmed in an interview that Tan submitted his resignation letter to the Mayor’s Office on Monday afternoon, Oct. 5. The mayor said he accepted Tan’s decision to leave the post permanently, which Tan had held for 15 months. He did not disclose the contents of the letter.

Archival said he would announce City Attorney Briccio Joseph Boholst as Tan’s replacement. Boholst has been acting city administrator since Sept. 18 and is expected to continue performing the functions of the post pending the formal announcement.

The mayor has yet to say who will take over Boholst’s post as city attorney.

BAC probe

The mayor’s office had received complaints from suppliers, including an allegation that bidding documents were being selectively released to some suppliers, according to Archival’s chief of staff, Kenneth Siasar.

Tan voluntarily went on leave and submitted a letter saying he was setting aside his functions to pave the way for a thorough investigation and to clear his name and that of the administration. He also stepped aside as BAC chairman.

At the time, Siasar stressed that the letter was not a resignation and that Tan’s possible return would depend on the outcome of the investigation and Archival’s prerogative.

On Sept. 18, Archival issued Memorandum 2026-00621 designating Boholst as acting city administrator while allowing Tan to go on vacation leave. Boholst was tasked to perform the functions of the city administrator while concurrently retaining his position as city attorney at the City Legal Office.

Siasar earlier cited Boholst’s familiarity with legal processes and his experience in running a City Government as among the reasons for the designation. Boholst served as Mandaue City administrator from July 2007 to March 2011, during the administration of then-Mayor Jonas Cortes.

Criticism from the vice mayor

Tan’s tenure had also been marked by repeated public criticism from Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña. In March, Osmeña called Tan “banga,” or incompetent, while raising concerns over delays in the salaries of city employees.

Osmeña renewed his criticism in April, saying Tan was “completely incompetent” and questioning his capacity to be part of Archival’s leadership team.

In June, Osmeña again blamed Tan over delays in the salaries of 956 job order and project-based workers, saying the affected employees had been waiting for their pay.

Archival, however, repeatedly defended Tan, saying he continued to work and produce results. The mayor maintained his trust in his city administrator despite the criticisms. / CAV