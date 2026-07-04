Tangkay on clutch mode for Alpha 7

ALPHA 7 kept their perfect record intact after stunning the New York Ascend, 55-52, in a thrilling showdown in the Sinag Liga Asya World Showcase 23-Under at the University of San Carlos (USC) gym on Friday, June 3, 2026.

Alpha 7, solidly crewed by some USC Warriors and under the guidance of coach Paul Joven, improved to a 3-0 (win-loss) card, while Ascend dropped to a 1-2 slate.

The game featured 15 lead changes and four ties.

New York had a two-point lead, 52-50, with 25 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, before Jhournel Tangkay drilled a cold-blooded trey to put Alpha ahead for good with 16.4 seconds left in the game.

Tangkay poured in 16 points, while James Tawacal and Aljen Kaw chipped in 13 and 11 points for Alpha 7.

On the New York side, Peter Osang dropped 22 points, while Toby Pascual finished the game with 13 points. / JBM