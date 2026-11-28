Zheke Marti Geonzon, Precious Janille Nopal, Maria Sofia Arsolon / Talisay City National High School

BARANGAY Tangke in Talisay City is seeking the rehabilitation of a creek along V.H. Garces Street to address waste accumulation, foul odors and poor water flow that could cause flooding during heavy rains.

Barangay Captain Jarred Cabilte said the barangay had discussed the proposed project with the City Government, including reinforcing creek embankments with riprap and removing accumulated mud and silt through desilting.

“Actually, kanang creek gi-adto na namo sa mayor, kanang himoan man jud na siya og riprap,” Cabilte said, referring to the placement of rocks along the creek banks to prevent erosion.

(Actually, we have already brought the matter of the creek to the mayor. It really needs to be reinforced with riprap.)

The proposed desilting aims to remove accumulated mud that could obstruct water flow and cause the creek to overflow during heavy rainfall.

Cabilte said the proposed rehabilitation would cover a considerable stretch, from Cansojong toward the sea.

The barangay is also seeking modifications to an existing stone bridge, which Cabilte said was too low.

He also raised concerns over water draining from nearby residential areas into the creek.

Cabilte clarified that the rehabilitation remains a proposal, with no definite implementation date.

Meanwhile, businesses near the bridge said the creek’s foul odor has affected their operations.

Mary Margaret Caballero, who has worked at a nearby establishment for four years, said customers often cover their noses when passing the area.

Caballero said the smell becomes more noticeable when the wind blows toward their establishment.

She also reported that some people dump foul-smelling liquid waste and garbage near the creek, particularly

around midnight.

Cabilte stressed that rehabilitating the creek would not be enough without addressing improper waste disposal and securing residents’ cooperation.

“It should be a two-way process. The government can’t do it alone. We need the participation and cooperation of the people in terms of discipline,” he said.

Residents are being encouraged to dispose of their garbage properly and avoid dumping waste into the creek to prevent blockages and possible flooding.