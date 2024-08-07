Cebu

Tangled wires, leaning pole on P. Del Rosario

Tangled wires, leaning pole on P. Del Rosario
Screenshots from Zhan Francisco A. Ramirez's video

ANOTHER dangerous combination of leaning pole and tangled spaghetti wires has been spotted near the corner of P. Del Rosario and Jakosalem Street, just a few meters away from the SunStar Publishing Headquarters in Cebu City.

Urgent action is needed. This video was posted on April 16, 2024.

SunStar called on the office of Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo, who chairs the Technical Infrastructure Committee of the City Government, to address this pressing issue promptly before any untoward incident would happen. (via Zhan Francisco A. Ramirez)

