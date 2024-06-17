Tangled wires near CCSC to be cleared

TANGLED wires surrounding Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) are expected to be cleared next week as part of the preparations for the upcoming Palarong Pambansa 2024.

In an interview on Monday, June 17, Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo, chairman of the committee on infrastructure, said they were focusing on clearing the tangled wires surrounding CCSC, as most of these dead wires were obstructing the welcome arches.

Guardo said they also identified 15 electric poles that were no longer used and were already subject to removal.

He said they will remove at least six old electric poles this week.

Cebu City will host the Palarong Pambansa, which is scheduled on July 7-16.

Guardo said this is a short-term solution for the tangled wires and old electric poles problem of the City, saying they are still awaiting to implement the underground cabling. He said they are just waiting for the final proposal of the proponent, MetroWorks ICT Construction Inc (MetroWorks).

In 2023, MetroWorks proposed a public-private partnership with the Cebu City Government to install a one-pole system and an underground cabling system within Cebu City.

These projects were outlined in a letter of intent dated June 30, 2023, which was received by the Office of the Mayor on July 7, 2023.

Guardo said the unsolicited proposal from MetroWorks would cover a total of 91 kilometers of underground cabling within the major thoroughfares in Cebu City.

Guardo reiterated that before fully implementing the project, they would use Jones Avenue as the pilot site.

He said once they receive the final proposal, they would present it to the acting mayor for approval.

Guardo explained that the purpose of the single-pole policy is to create more space on the sidewalks.

He noted that the existing poles along the sidewalks take up too much space. For the single pole policy, they plan to install standard 18-foot poles. / AML