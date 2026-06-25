Tanker crashes as driver falls asleep

A TANKER truck crashed into roadside utility posts and hit a small stall selling hot porridge and steamed rice cakes in Barangay Tunghaan, Minglanilla town, around 3 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Upon investigation, police learned that the driver, identified only as Will, 33, a resident of Talisay City, fell asleep at the wheel.

Will reportedly admitted that he had dozed off while traveling from Mandaue City and was on his way back to the City of Naga, Cebu.

As the tanker truck came crashing into the poles, the vendor of the small roadside stall noticed the approaching vehicle and was able to move away in time, avoiding injury.

However, a 23-year-old woman who was at the stall at the time was injured after hot water from the store spilled onto her during the crash.

The woman was identified as Jeje, a worker at a nearby eatery.

Jeje was immediately taken to the hospital after sustaining burns on the right side of her body, while the driver is now at the Minglanilla Police Station for further investigation. (JDG)