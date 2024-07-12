Cebu

Tanker truck slams into restaurant in Argao, Cebu

Tanker truck slams into restaurant in Argao, Cebu
Photo by Dario Gil

A TANKER truck transporting ethanol fuel slammed into a restaurant by the side of the road in Sitio Suba, Barangay Poblacion, Argao, Cebu, around 3 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2024.

Nobody, however, was injured in the incident.

Felix Sumalinog, driver of tanker truck and a native of Sitio Landing, Barangay Catarman, Liloan, Cebu, told SunStar Cebu he was traveling from Amlan, Negros Oriental to Mandaue City when he passed out while navigating a curve as he approached the town proper.

But instead of going back to his designated lane, he headed directly to the carenderia.

The tanker truck also hit a house fence belonging to a certain Edroy and a Bongo truck owned by Adel Navarro.

Even though Sumalinog claimed to have already become familiar with the area, his tiredness caused the mishap. (DVG, TPT)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph