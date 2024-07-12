Tanker truck slams into restaurant in Argao, Cebu

A TANKER truck transporting ethanol fuel slammed into a restaurant by the side of the road in Sitio Suba, Barangay Poblacion, Argao, Cebu, around 3 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2024.

Nobody, however, was injured in the incident.

Felix Sumalinog, driver of tanker truck and a native of Sitio Landing, Barangay Catarman, Liloan, Cebu, told SunStar Cebu he was traveling from Amlan, Negros Oriental to Mandaue City when he passed out while navigating a curve as he approached the town proper.

But instead of going back to his designated lane, he headed directly to the carenderia.

The tanker truck also hit a house fence belonging to a certain Edroy and a Bongo truck owned by Adel Navarro.

Even though Sumalinog claimed to have already become familiar with the area, his tiredness caused the mishap. (DVG, TPT)