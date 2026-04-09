'Tankinis' are back, what you need to know about this ‘90s fashion favorite

Tank tops paired with bikini bottoms are called a tankini. This trend from the ’90s is making a comeback, alongside the broader return of ’90s fashion. The charm of the tankini lies in its mix-and-match versatility. Women can pair tops and bottoms in different colors, patterns, or textures, creating a look that is uniquely their own.

But did you know it has a storied past?

Bikinis, now an ubiquitous part of women’s beachwear, were once considered scandalous and even illegal in certain contexts. According to The Good Trade in a 2019 article, the evolution of swimwear shows that women’s exposure in public was heavily restricted for centuries. From the 4th-century Roman gymnasts’ bandeau-style outfits to the multi-layered swimsuits of the early 1900s — when women even used “bathing machines” to avoid being seen — society was strict about modesty.

“Some took modesty even further by using what was called a bathing machine. This was basically a hut on wheels, made from wood or canvas, which women would use to stay hidden from the public,” the newsletter said.

It wasn’t until Australian swimmer and silent film star Annette Kellerman challenged these norms in the early 1900s with her form-fitting one-piece that progress began, though she was arrested for “indecent exposure.”

Only gradually did cultural icons like Brigitte Bardot in the 1950s and Ursula Andress in Dr. No normalize the look, paving the way for the bikini to become mainstream.

The tankini was part of this swimwear revolution, courtesy of pioneer Anne Cole. In the 1960s, she made waves with the provocative “Scandal Suit,” described on her website as “a tastefully provocative one-piece swimsuit with mesh inserts.” By 1970, she had launched her own label in California, and in 1977, she introduced the tankini, blending modesty, comfort and versatility in one design. Since her passing in 2017, her brand has continued to advocate for swimwear for all body types. She would likely be delighted to see more people embracing tankinis today.

Designed for movement, confidence

More coverage doesn’t mean less style — it means more room to experiment. The tankini top usually extends from just above the navel to the hips, offering a balance for anyone who wants the freedom of a bikini without sacrificing security. It’s also ideal for beach sports, from volleyball and paddleboarding to frisbee and swimming, allowing ease of movement without constant adjustments.

Tie-shoulder, halter, asymmetrical, high-neck and plunging styles give women a variety of shapes and fits to choose from. Back in the day, these designs were all the rage — you could even look at old beach photos and be surprised at how well they hold up. Trends fade, but some classics never truly go out of style.

Tankinis have been labeled by some under the “tradwife” category, but confidence doesn’t arrive fully formed. The appeal of the tankini lies in giving women the freedom to experiment, to move, to play and to step into the sun at their own pace — always with options that suit them.