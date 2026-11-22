LOCAL exporters are urged to use a 15-nation Asia-Pacific free trade deal to lower production costs and tap China’s 1.5-billion consumer market, particularly in food and agriculture.

Chinese Embassy Economic Counselor Yang Guoliang said firms can lower manufacturing costs under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) by sourcing parts and services from fellow member countries before shipping finished goods to another economy in the bloc.

The trade pact brings together 15 economies — comprising 10 Asean nations plus China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.

“Together, (RCEP) accounts for roughly 30 percent of global GDP (gross domestic product), trade volume, and population, making it the largest and most comprehensive free trade agreement. Since entering into force, RCEP has delivered tangible benefits to regional trade,” Yang said during the recent General Membership Meeting of the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport).

He said the Philippines should maximize untapped trade and investment opportunities under RCEP — including digitalization, the green economy, and agriculture — adding that neighboring countries offer lower logistics and production costs.

“A lot of Chinese consumers buy them, and a lot of Philippine agricultural exports and food products are (now) accessible (there),” he added.

Yang outlined four priority areas for Philippine-China economic and trade cooperation: digital transformation and e-commerce, the green economy, the ocean economy, and agricultural cooperation.

Under digital transformation, he encouraged Philippine MSMEs to use Chinese e-commerce platforms and cross-border digital payment systems to sell directly to Chinese consumers.

Under the green economy, Yang pushed for joint ventures between Chinese green technology firms and Philippine partners in solar-plus-storage, waste-to-energy, and hydropower to help lower local electricity costs, transfer technical know-how, and create local jobs.

For the ocean economy, he said stable bilateral relations could pave the way for collaboration in offshore wind and energy, oil and gas, marine biotech, aquaculture technology, cold-chain logistics, fishing, and coastal tourism.

In agriculture, Yang highlighted establishing agricultural demonstration centers, training local agricultural talents, and boosting trade in local agricultural products.

Responding to concerns over export hurdles faced by MSMEs, Yang said the Chinese Embassy is facilitating visa processing for Filipino traders and opening access to major trade platforms such as the Canton Fair and the China International Import Expo.

He said the embassy is also ready to assist members of Philexport who encounter issues with China Customs to ensure smoother bilateral trade.

“Bilateral confidence and trust in each other are very important… So that’s why we focus on (building a better business) environment. Let’s work together to (improve this) environment and empower our small and medium-sized companies,” Yang added. / PHILEXPORT NEWS