FOLLOWING a loss and a botched return bout, former world champion Marlon Tapales finally makes his return to the ring on Dec. 2, 2026.

Tapales is set to face Cebu-based pug BJ Wild in an eight-round super-featherweight fight on the undercard of Sanman Promotions’ “Sanman 105” show at the Villa Kristen Resort and Hotel in Gen. Santos City.

The 34-year-old Tapales is coming off a unanimous decision defeat to ex-world champion Yukinori Oguni last April 3, 2026 in Japan.

Tapales was supposed to return in Australia in August but was forced to pull out of the fight due to the passing of his sister.

Tapales keeps himself busy before the year ends and gets his career back on track with a goal of becoming a world champion again.

After losing his World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-bantamweight belts in a world title unification bout with Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue in 2023, Tapales won four straight contests before losing to Oguni.

If Tapales decides to compete in the super-featherweight division, he’ll be campaigning for a world title in his third weight class. He was a world champion in the bantamweight and super-bantamweight divisions.

Tapales is currently rated No. 12 by the World Boxing Council (WBC) in the featherweight division.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Wild is looking to end his drought with an upset win against Tapales. He lost seven of his last eight fights and hasn’t won since his unanimous decision victory against Ryan Rey Ponteras in 2023.

Wild’s last fight was a unanimous decision loss to Ruel Compuesto in Asturias, Cebu.

Tapales has an impressive win-loss slate of 41-5 with 22 knockouts, while Wild is 12-7-2 with six knockouts.

“Sanman 105” features three regional title bouts.

Undefeated Chinese Yesimuhan Yeerken (5-0, 3 KOs) trades leathers with Jemuel Galabay (5-1, 4 KOs) for the vacant WBO Asia-Pacific Youth super-welterweight crown, Mark Sabang (6-2-2, 3 KOs) faces off with Japanese Tom Mizokoshi (12-6-2, 6 KOs) for the vacant IBF Pan-Pacific super-bantamweight belt, and unbeaten world-ranked prospect Lienard Sarcon (15-0, 7 KOs) clashes with Leboy Atencio (9-2, 6 KOs) for the IBF Pan-Pacific featherweight strap. / EKA