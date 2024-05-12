Tapales KOs Thai foe, wins reg’l belt

TWO-division world champion Marlon Tapales returned to his winning ways and won the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Continental super bantamweight strap after a quick first-round knockout of Thai Nattapong Jankaew on Friday, May 10, 2024, at the Midas Hotel and Casino in Pasay City.

Tapales swiftly unleashed his power and dropped Jankaew with a right hook. He knocked him down again moments later with a counter left straight. Another left dropped Jankaew, forcing the referee to end the bout at the 2:15 mark.

Tapales improved to 38-4 with 20 knockouts, while Jankaew dropped to 12-4 with eight knockouts.

Tapales bounced back from a 10th-round knockout defeat against Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue.

On the other hand, former interim WBC bantamweight titleholder Reymart Gaballo suffered a first-round technical knockout upset in the hands of Mexican Kenbun Torres in the co-main event.

It was supposed to be a keep-busy fight for Gaballo in preparation for a world title fight. Gaballo is ranked No. 1 by the World Boxing Organization. Gaballo started out strong and hurt Torres early on. But it quickly turned into a nightmare after he was dropped with a counter left hook by Torres. The rugged Mexican sent Gaballo for the second time with another left hook.

Torres then finished off Gaballo with a series of punches that forced the referee to wave off the fight at the 2:33 mark.

Gaballo dropped to 27-2 with 22 knockouts, while Torres improved to 14-5 with 10 knockouts. / EKA