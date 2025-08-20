Tapaya tops Shootout

ARTHUR Tapaya emerged as the Bowler of the Week after edging out rivals in the final shootout of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SugBU) Sunday Shootout at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling & Leisure Center on Aug. 17, 2025.

Tapaya rolled a 179 in the decisive round to hold off Feben Landazabal, who finished close behind with 175, while Johna Calipay tallied 154.

The three finalists advanced after leading their respective divisions in the elimination round.

Tapaya topped Division A with an 861 four-game total, just four pins ahead of Edgar “Egay” Alqueza (857). Danny Sabang (838), Rene Ceniza (790) and GJ Buyco (779) completed the Top 5.

In Division B, Landazabal amassed 790 pinfalls to pace the field, followed by Mel Fines (781), Vivian Padawan (759), Dodong Dante (728) and Steve Bahani (719).

Calipay led Division C with 719, outlasting Romy Mauro (709), Tessie Dante (683), Frenzy Williams (607) and Cathy Sarabia (603). / SUNSTAR CEBU SPORTS