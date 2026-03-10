Tapaya tops weekly competition

LUTHER Tapaya saved his best for last, firing a commanding 205 in the final round to clinch the Bowler of the Week honors at the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SugBU) Weekly Sunday Shootout on March 8, 2026, at the SM Seaside Bowling Center.

Tapaya, who advanced as the top seed from Division B, found his rhythm early in the championship trinity, outstripping Division A powerhouse Joma Avila and Division C standout Orlando Enoveso.

While Avila stayed within striking distance with a 181, Tapaya’s consistent pocket-hitting secured the victory. Enoveso rounded out the podium with a 171.

The three bowlers earned their spots in the final shootout after ruling their respective divisions in the weekly competition.

Avila dominated the premier division, finishing with a high-series total of 835. Despite his runner-up finish in the overall shootout, Avila’s qualifying performance was the gold standard of the day. He narrowly held off GJ Buyco (812) and Danny Sabang (809) in a tightly contested race for the top spot.

In Division B, eventual champion Tapaya posted a 765 four-game aggregate to earn his seat in the finals. He faced stiff pressure from Celestino Viloria, who finished as the first runner-up with a 749, followed by Christopher Ramil in third with 740.

Enoveso emerged as the clear leader in Division C, comfortably securing the top seed with a 722 series. Martin Villar took the first runner-up position with 655, while Ronie Vinluan claimed second runner-up honors with a 610 total. / PR