Tapdasan speaks before World-class boxing refs

FILIPINO international boxing referee Danrex Tapdasan relished the opportunity to talk in front of his peers and share his knowledge as one of the speakers at the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Convention on May 6 to 10, 2024 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Tapdasan was one of the speakers in the Referee’s Seminar along with world-class referees Tony Weeks and Steve Willis.

“It was an absolute honor and privilege to be selected and invited as one of the speakers of the 2024 IBF Convention Referee Seminar here in San Juan, Puerto Rico,” Tapdasan told SunStar Cebu. “I highly appreciate the trust and confidence given to me by the IBF Board led by president Daryl Peoples, Ben Keilty, Carlos Ortiz and my mentors/role models Steve Willis and Tony Weeks to share my knowledge with all the world’s best referees.

There were around 150 world-class referees that attended the seminar, including the likes of Kenny Bayless, Mark Nelson, Celestino Ruiz, Luis Pabon, Roberto Ramirez, Charlie Fitch, Ricky Gonzalez, Robert Hoyle and David Fields.

“It was an interactive seminar with all attendees having the opportunity to share their knowledge with the group. I learned a lot from all of my colleagues in this seminar. I proudly represented my country, the Philippines, in this endeavor,” said Tapdasan.

Referees from Canada, Germany, France and Poland were also in attendance. Tapdasan was the only referee from Asia to attend the seminar.

Tapdasan is one of the most recognized referees from the Philippines. He started his career as a referee in the pro ranks in 2009.

Tapdasan has been the third man in the ring for well over 500 pro fights.

The most recent fight that Tapdasan officiated was the IBF bantamweight title fight between Emmanuel Rodriguez and Ryosuke Nishida last May 4 in Japan. / EKA